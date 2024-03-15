Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) SVP Sells $1,887,763.46 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SF opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

