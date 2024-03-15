Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $186,233.22 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 85,038 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $186,233.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

