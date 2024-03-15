Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $313,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,894. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
