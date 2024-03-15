Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CFO Sells $487,304.66 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $76.38.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rambus by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth $84,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $84,756,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.