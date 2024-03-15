Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Sells 76,264 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 684,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. UBS Group cut their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

