Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Sells $407,664.18 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $407,664.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 3.5 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after buying an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,573,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,303,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

