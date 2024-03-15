Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells $1,216,784.55 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.