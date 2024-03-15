Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells $1,216,784.55 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LGI Homes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.