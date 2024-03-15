Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. 65,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

