Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.09 and a 52-week high of C$8.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.460177 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

