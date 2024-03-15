Insider Selling: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells $115,759.80 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $63,948.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE KFS opened at $8.38 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 324,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1,904.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

