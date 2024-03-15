Insider Selling: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells $115,759.80 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $63,948.00.
Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE KFS opened at $8.38 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
