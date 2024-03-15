Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Sells 35,000,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KDP opened at $29.00 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.