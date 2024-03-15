Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $3,131,100.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

