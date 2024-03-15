Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells 165,696 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £531,884.16 ($681,465.93).
Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 0.8 %
BOWL stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.18) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a one year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £559.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.42.
Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL
Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hollywood Bowl Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.