Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Sells $234,873.10 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $234,873.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,330,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $26.68 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.