Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $19,507.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,737.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $20,467.50.

On Monday, January 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.67 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 70.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

