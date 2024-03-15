Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Sells C$31,136.28 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28.

Crew Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$707.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. ATB Capital cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

