Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 285,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

Copart stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 2,889,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,349. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.