Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $50.95 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

