Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$627,250.00.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$4.77. 264,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,024. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

