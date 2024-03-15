Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $70,507.20 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cerus Trading Down 2.5 %

Cerus stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Get Cerus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cerus

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.