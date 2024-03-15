Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $120,333.40 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

