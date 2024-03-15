Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $120,333.40 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
