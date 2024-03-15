Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Sells $284,900.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

