Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Sells 12,170 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 12,170 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$15,455.90.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

TSE ARG traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.43. 347,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,980. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.166033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

