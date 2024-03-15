Insider Selling: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Insider Sells 13,201 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Free Report) insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

