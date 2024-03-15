Insider Buying: Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ opened at C$72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7338893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.