Insider Buying: RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) Insider Acquires C$15,600.00 in Stock

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) insider R. Craig Barton purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

R. Craig Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, R. Craig Barton bought 5,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, R. Craig Barton bought 5,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,925.00.

On Monday, December 18th, R. Craig Barton bought 10,000 shares of RESAAS Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

CVE:RSS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. RESAAS Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

