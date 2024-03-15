Insider Buying: Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Purchases 37,003 Shares of Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond van Hulst purchased 37,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,465.66 ($38,056.73).
Raymond van Hulst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Raymond van Hulst bought 12,997 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,093.36 ($13,306.86).
- On Monday, January 29th, Raymond van Hulst 505,642 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock.
Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.
About Omni Bridgeway
Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.
