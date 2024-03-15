Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$54,230.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,230.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 8,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,520.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

CVE LGC opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

