Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Buys $35,956.18 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $35,956.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,396,570.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,890 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $137,020.70.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $13,637.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,914 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $93,507.86.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $91,664.85.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,299 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $453,340.53.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 718,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

