Insider Buying: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
INE opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$15.23.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.59%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
