Insider Buying: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

INE opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$15.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

