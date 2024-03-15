Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £44,590 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($57,130.04).

Inchcape Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 633.50 ($8.12) on Friday. Inchcape plc has a 1 year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 694.07.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s payout ratio is presently 6,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.90) to GBX 1,040 ($13.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

