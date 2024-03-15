Insider Buying: Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Purchases 69,042 Shares of Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie acquired 69,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,614.44 ($37,493.01).

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

