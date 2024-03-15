Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 40 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.65).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($191.16).

On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £152.76 ($195.72).

British Land Stock Performance

BLND stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 368.20 ($4.72). The company had a trading volume of 6,364,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,686. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -324.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on British Land in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.12).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

