Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases 40 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($190.65).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($191.16).
- On Monday, January 15th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £152.76 ($195.72).
British Land Stock Performance
BLND stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 368.20 ($4.72). The company had a trading volume of 6,364,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,686. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -324.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on British Land
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.