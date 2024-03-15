Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys 1,061,017 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,909 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $1,141,025.85.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 126,947 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $1,968,947.97.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,640 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $3,324,773.60.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,806 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

