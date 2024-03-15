Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
