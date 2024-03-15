Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,059,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 32,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,823 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Archer Aviation by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

