Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Position Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,184 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.72. 66,769 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

