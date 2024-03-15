InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 22,781 shares.The stock last traded at $4.20 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in InnovAge by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 285,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

