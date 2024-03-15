Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 60,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 87,957 shares.The stock last traded at $122.59 and had previously closed at $122.67.

Innospec Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 204,935.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

