Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 60,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 87,957 shares.The stock last traded at $122.59 and had previously closed at $122.67.
Innospec Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 204,935.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
