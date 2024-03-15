Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE IR opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

