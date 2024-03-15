iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 560,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 283,760 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $27.21.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

