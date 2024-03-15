Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $264.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

