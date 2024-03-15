ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

