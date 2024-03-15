HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

HCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

