Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.34

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 1945735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7080232 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

