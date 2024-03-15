High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,848. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $316.43 and a twelve month high of $392.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

