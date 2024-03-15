High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $179.22. 866,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

