High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 304 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,370,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,846. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

