High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.65. 1,280,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

