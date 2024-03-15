High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average of $212.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

