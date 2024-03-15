High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,063. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.